Brian Franklin

Missing Armstrong man found dead

Brian Franklin, 41, had last been seen Jan. 3; his body was found Friday in undisclosed location

The search for a missing Armstrong resident has come to a tragic end.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said that the body of Brian Kyme (pronounced Kim) Franklin, 41, had been found Friday.

“The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The BC Coroners service is involved in the investigation.”

Brett said no further information will be provided at this time.

RCMP said Franklin was last seen on Jan. 3 and was reported missing Jan. 11.

