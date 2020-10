A 42-year-old man reported missing yesterday has been found

An Armstrong man reported missing Thursday has been located, RCMP said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP told Black Press Friday, Oct. 9, the 42-year-old man, who was last seen Wednesday, was found.

Police requested assistance from the public Oct. 8 and sent out a photograph and description of the man.

