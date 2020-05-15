Missing Barriere senior may be heading to the Okanagan or Vancouver Island

Missing since Thursday, May 14, 2020, 76 year old senior, Nancy Walkey, is driving a Nissan Sentra with a Yellow goat sticker on the rear of the vehicle. She is expected to be driving slowly and heading to Penticton, Enderby or Campbell River on Vancouver Island. If you believe you have seen this vehicle or, Linda Walkey please call Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918, your local police detachment, or 911 immediately. (Chanel Brown Facebook photo) Missing since Thursday, May 14, 2020, 76 year old senior, Nancy Walkey, is driving a Nissan Sentra with a Yellow goat sticker on the rear of the vehicle. She is expected to be driving slowly and heading to Penticton, Enderby or Campbell River on Vancouver Island. If you believe you have seen this vehicle or, Linda Walkey please call Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918, your local police detachment, or 911 immediately. (Chanel Brown Facebook photo)

A senior gone missing from Barriere, B.C. may be heading for Penticton, Enderby or Campbell River, and the family is asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Linda Walkey, 76, left Barriere at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra, light brown/tan in color, with license plate 555 DMP. The car has a sticker on the back of the roof that says ‘Goats on a Roof’ from Coombs, B.C. Walkey has short brown/silver hair and wears glasses.

“My Grandma left my Mom’s house located in Barriere, and is possibly headed to either Campbell River, Enderby, or Penticton,” says a Facebook post from Walkey’s grandaughter Chanel Brown.

“She has taken her medication and address book, presumably a few clothes as well. She left with no notice to anyone.”

Brown tells that her grandmother will likely be driving slower than other vehicles around her.

“My grandma has not driven a vehicle in three years, and has been reliant on my mom for helping her get around to appointments, etc. She walks with a cane and a bit of a stoop in her posture, so likely won’t be moving fast if she has stopped anywhere. The vehicle isn’t in the greatest condition so she may have stopped for help.”

If you believe you have seen this vehicle, or Linda Walkey, please call Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918, your local police detachment, or 911 immediately.

To contact the Penticton RCMP detachment phone 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

READ MORE: Influential Oliver man, Bill Ross dies unexpectedly

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person