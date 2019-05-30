Missing Chilliwack man thought to be in Shuswap

Police want help finding 55-year-old who may have travelled to Salmon Arm

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a Chilliwack man who might have travelled to the Salmon Arm area.

Kevin Alexander Tripp, 55, was last heard from on May 19 by a friend.

He is described as white, 183 cm or six feet tall, 81 kgs or 179 lbs, brown hair and eyes, with a prosthetic lower left leg.

He was operating a red 1997 Ford Explorer, B.C. licence plate number BT8 23C.

RCMP investigators say they believe he may have travelled with his dog ‘9’ from Chilliwack to the Salmon Arm area and are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Read more: Missing Shuswap teen found safe

Read more: Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Read more: Sicamous RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Two Mile fire

“Police and friends are concerned for Kevin’s well-being,” says Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Alexander Tripp is urged to contact local police or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

