Kode Michael Schwartz, missing since April 21, has been found safe and well according to a Vernon RCMP statement Friday, May 1. (Contributed)

Missing Enderby man found

RCMP confirmed Kode Schwartz has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

A 24-year-old man who went missing for morethan a week has been found safe and well, the Vernon North Okanagan police said Friday morning.

Kode Michael Schwartz had last been seen in Enderby April 21.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, RCMP media relations officer.

missing person

Just Posted

