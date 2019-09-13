Falkland resident Bjorn Collnes was last Sept. 9 travelling to Kamloops and his van was recovered in Westwold. (RCMP photo)

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Falkland resident.

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019 at 1:30 a.m. while travelling en-route from Falkland to Kamloops.

Collnes was driving a brown mini-van, which was recovered by police on Sept. 12, west of Westwold. According to family, a blue mountain bike, which is powered by a small motor on the back, is also missing from the mini-van. It is unknown if Collnes is still with this bike.

Collnes is described as a Caucasian male, 72 years of age with blue eyes, brown hair, standing a 172 cm (5’7). Collnes was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson T-shirt, gray/black camouflage shorts with brown running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collnes is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

