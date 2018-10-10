Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Vernon region

RCMP concerned for well-being of Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz

RCMP in Agassiz, in the Fraser Valley, are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz. Ms. Halischuk was last heard from by a friend on Oct. 6 and, according to police, may be travelling in the Vernon or Kamloops regions.

Police ask the public to remain watch for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Deanna’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Halischuk is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-seven, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deanna Marie Halischuk is urged to contact their local police department or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



