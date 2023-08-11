Carlos Aranda Burgoin was last seen on July 7, in Osoyoos. (RCMP)

Carlos Aranda Burgoin was last seen on July 7, in Osoyoos. (RCMP)

Missing man in Osoyoos ‘highest priority’ for Mexican Government

The Mexican Consul General is currently in Osoyoos meeting with searchers and RCMP

Efforts to locate the missing Carlos Aranda Burgoin continue and have the support of the Mexican government behind them.

Consul General Berenice Diaz Ceballos traveled to Osoyoos on Aug. 11, to meet with local RCMP and those searching for Burgoin.

“The government of Mexico has given this the highest priority,” Ceballos told the Western News.

Burgoin has been missing since July 7, and multiple searches of the area have so far failed to find him.

Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP commander, said that two aerial searches by drone had been done, including one on Aug. 8, expanding areas around Spirit Ridge Resort.

“At this time we do not have information as to where Mr. Aranda Burgoin went or may have been trying to go and are still seeking the public’s assistance if anyone believes they have seen him,” said Bayda.

No particular area has been identified publically where Burgoin might have gone. With the wide variety of terrain around Osoyoos, including the nearby lake, Cabellos urged people in the area to keep their eyes open everywhere and not speculate whether he went in one specific direction or another.

Those searching for Burgoin have been busy reaching out to every group in the community, including different churches, local marinas, and more to hand out flyers with Burgoin’s photo in the hopes that someone will find him.

In addition to requesting the full support of the RCMP with further searches to find Burgoin, Cabellos said that the consulate had also launched a request to release the information on the previous searches on behalf of Burgoin’s family.

“As you can imagine, the family of Carlos is very concerned,” said Cabellos. “Carlos’ mother, she has a lot of anxiety, and it is important closure for everybody regarding her Carlos.”

The Mexican government has also contacted the United States government given their proximity to Osoyoos and the border, and a yellow alert regarding Burgoin has also been activated with Interpol.

“The hope is to find Carlos, all his family and all Mexicans, all who are looking for him and trying to do our best and best all our efforts in order to find Carlos,” said Cabellos. “We want to make a new invitation to all the communities here to help us locate Carlos, if they have any kind of information, please reach out to the RCMP here in Osoyoos.”

READ MORE: Family and Mexican Consulate concerned for missing man in Osoyoos

Burgoin is described as a Hispanic male, 30 years of age, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard.

He has a mole on his neck and was last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie and black running shoes.

RCMP and the Mexican Consulate have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Aranda Burgoin to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

