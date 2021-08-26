45-year-old Brad Raglan, who was last seen Aug. 19 in Enderby, is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946. (RCMP)

45-year-old Brad Raglan, who was last seen Aug. 19 in Enderby, is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946. (RCMP)

Missing man last seen in Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP turn to public for tips of man who may be driving white pickup truck

Police are searching for 45-year-old Brad Raglan who was last seen in Enderby last week.

Raglan, a 5-10, 232-pound man with a shaved head and blue eyes, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 19 and police, family and friends are worried about his well being.

Search efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

Raglan is believed to be driving a white 2009 four-door, extended cab Ford F-150 with a B.C. licence plate: JB0946

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brad Raglan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police panning for owner of stolen gold teeth worth $12K
Next story
Penticton’s Bad Tattoo won’t be asking for vaccine proof

Just Posted

An evacuation alert for properties affected by Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville has been rescinded as of Aug. 26. (Shelly Davies photo)
Wildfire evacuation alert east of Cherryville rescinded

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

While Princeton’s wildlife photographer John Moody is most noted for his stunning pictures of birds, last week he proved he can do the bees as well. Fun facts…it takes 556 worker bees to gather a pound of honey. It takes a colony, about 30,000 bees, to pollinate an acre of fruit trees.
The buzz on honey bees and B.C. wildfires

BC Ambulance is taking an injured firefighter by ground ambulance for further treatment after arriving by helicopter to the airport in Vernon Aug. 26, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
VIDEO: Injured White Rock Lake firefighter arrives at Vernon airport