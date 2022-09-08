Missing man possibly travelling between Vernon and Enderby

RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Enderby resident.

Shane Patrick Lang was last seen in Vernon the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022 and may be travelling between the two communities.

The 60-year-old man is approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, weights 181 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Lang, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: ‘I was shocked’: mother of Vernon teen murdered in England upon guilty plea

READ MORE: Wildfire northeast of Enderby grows to 15 hectares

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP