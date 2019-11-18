Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Michael Campbell was reported missing Nov. 15, last seen in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Two Okanagan teens, last seen in Armstrong, remain missing.

The pair, believed to be dating, were reported missing last week — Trinity Erickson on Nov. 14, just before 9 p.m. and Michael Campbell on Friday, Nov. 15.

Erickson, from Kelowna, is thought to be with her boyfriend, Campbell. The two 14-year-olds have family and friends who are concerned about their well-being. The RCMP and a search party are reportedly looking for both teens.

The couple are believed to have been in Armstrong Friday night.

“We just need to find them safe and bring them home as soon as possible,” Campbell’s aunt, Bonnie, posted on Sunday in a Facebook group called Help find Trinity. “Last I heard, they are staying in a run-down trailer with two adults in Armstrong.”

Erickson’s mom, Sylvie Chartrand, said her daughter recently met a boy and could be with him because he didn’t turn up at school Friday.

“We’re hoping they are just being typical teens,” Chartrand said.

As of Nov. 15, Kelowna RCMP reported: “There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

“Police are concerned for Trinity’s well-being and family reports that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

Erickson is described as 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, long, dyed blond hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing pyjamas.

Campbell is described as six-feet to 6-2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trinity Erickson was reported missing from Kelowna Nov. 14. (Submitted Photo)