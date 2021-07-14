Missing person found dead in Coldstream

The search for a missing person ended solemnly over the weekend.

An individual missing from Vernon initiated a search Friday, July 9. The report was made to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 6 p.m. and approximately one hour later the missing person’s vehicle was located in a wooded area southeast of Coldstream.

“The Police Dog Service attended and tracked for several kilometres; however, were unable to successfully locate the individual,” RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said. “With darkness setting in and the geographically challenging area, police activated Vernon Search and Rescue as well as advised the RCMP Air Services helicopter to scout the area at first light.”

Sadly, on Saturday morning the individual’s body was found. No criminality is suspected in the death and the BC Coroner Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the individual died.

Police confirm they are still actively investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Rory McDonald who was last seen on May 16. The Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit have reason to believe McDonald’s disappearance involved foul play.

READ MORE: Suspected foul play in Vernon man’s disappearance

READ MORE: Hazmat spill closes Lumby pool and spray park

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP