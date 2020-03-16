Missing Salmon Arm man last seen in Vernon

RCMP are asking the public for help in trying to locate Grayam Parent, 21

RCMP are asking for any information on Salmon Arm’s Grayam Parent, last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, March 10. (Photo submitted)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Salmon Arm resident.

Grayam Parent was last seen March 10 in Vernon. Since Parent’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, he remains missing.

Parent, 21, is described as six-feet,150 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red-and-white jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding Grayam Parent, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or nokscrimestoppers.com.

