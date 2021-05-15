MISSING: Salt Spring RCMP find woman’s car, still seek Island resident

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)

Sinikka Gay Elliott is 5’3” with a slim build and dark brown short hair

The body of a University of British Columbia professor has been found, three days after she first went missing.

Salt Spring Island resident Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing Wednesday (May 12) after she didn’t return home from running errands.

Search and rescue teams found her car seemingly abandoned that night on Juniper Place Road.

Although a full determination has yet to be made, police say they do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death.

“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to her death,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.

