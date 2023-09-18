Missing senior found by police dog in North Okanagan

82-year-old lost in woods found several hours later by Mavrick

Mavrick, a police service dog, found a senior woman lost in the wood Saturday, Sept. 16. (RCMP photo)

A missing woman who wandered away from home was quickly sniffed out thanks to a keen team of officers.

RCMP received a report around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 that a senior has gone missing from her Spallumcheen property.

The 82-year old woman, who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, had wandered away from the 4300-block of Chamberlain Road.

Given her medical condition and concern for her safety, an extensive ground search was initiated and an RCMP Police Dog Service team was dispatched.

After several hours, around 3:45 p.m, police service dog Mavrick located the woman in a heavily wooded area. She was uninjured and brought safely home.

“Our police service dogs are exceptional,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “They are an incredibly important part of our team and provide vital assistance to our frontline operations, particularly in situations like this where they can help us find a lost or missing person quickly.”

Maverick, a police service dog, found a senior woman lost in the wood Saturday, Sept. 16. (RCMP photo)
