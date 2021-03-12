54-year-old Carl Jourdain of Vernon was last seen Feb. 16, 2021. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asked the public for tips March 12. (RCMP)

54-year-old Carl Jourdain of Vernon was last seen Feb. 16, 2021. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asked the public for tips March 12. (RCMP)

Missing Vernon man last seen nearly a month ago

RCMP concerned for the well-being of missing man

Police are turning to the public for help in the case of a missing person.

Vernon resident Carl Jourdain was last seen Feb. 16, 2021, in Vernon.

The 54-year-old man is 4-foot-8, 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for Jourdain’s health and well-being as friends and family say its out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vernon Minor Baseball announces spring ball sign-up deadline

READ MORE: Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Looking ahead with hope’: Vernon mayor says on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

54-year-old Carl Jourdain of Vernon was last seen Feb. 16, 2021. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asked the public for tips March 12. (RCMP)
Missing Vernon man last seen nearly a month ago

RCMP concerned for the well-being of missing man

The Vernon Baseball Association is taking registrations for all divisions for its Spring Ball Leagues until Monday, March 15. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Minor Baseball announces spring ball sign-up deadline

Registration for all age groups runs until the end of day Monday, March 15

Pleasant Valley Sinners (Armstrong) power hitter Averi Gill (7) tries to blast the ball through the Kalamalka Lakers double block from Chanelle Wilson (12) and Taylor Francks during the North Zone Senior Girls High School AA Volleyball championships in 2019. After more than 40 years, the Armstrong secondary school will be changing its school sports teams name from Saints (boys) and Sinners (girls). (Morning Star file photo)
Armstrong school rebranding sports names

Pleasant Valley Secondary dropping Saints and Sinners; new name/logo announced after spring break

Enderby’s Cordell Anker of A.L. Fortune Secondary has won the solo multi-tenor category in the Canadian Drumline Association’s 2021 National Solos Competition March 8, 2021. (Canadian Drumline photo)
WATCH: Enderby drummer best in the country

A.L. Fortune Secondary’s Cordell Anker wins Canadian Drumline Association’s solo competition

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Kelowna, Nanaimo and Comox beaches

An American Kestrel sits atop a pole on Lakeshore Drive W. near Churches Thrift Shop in February 2020 and tears apart a rat it caught on the highway side of Lakeshore. (File photo) An American Kestrel sits atop a pole on Lakeshore Drive W. near Churches Thrift Shop on Feb. 26 and tears apart a rat it caught on the highway side of Lakeshore. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Potential effect on raptors prompts Salmon Arm rodenticide ban on city property

City’s environmental advisory committee favours prevention, snap traps over pesticides for rats

Wayne March takes a look back at his time as general manager of the Sicamous Eagles. He was replaced as GM earlier this year and will be stepping down as manager of Sicamous and District Rec Centre over the summer. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
Backbone of Sicamous Eagles reflects on 26 years of Junior B

Wayne March says he will miss the team’s people and the game’s toughness

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Young Princeton man killed in ATV tragedy

Victim was not wearing a helmet, say police

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

Most Read