39-year-old woman reported missing Nov. 10 has been located

A 39-year-old Vernon woman reported missing since Nov. 9 has been found safe and well, RCMP said.

The Vernon North Okanagan RMCP asked for public’s assistance in locating the woman Nov. 10, 2020.

The police offered their thanks to the public for their help.

