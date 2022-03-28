UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found

Lori Ann Canniff has been located safe and well

Lori Ann Canniff

Lori Ann Canniff

UPDATE 2 p.m.:

The 55-year-old woman reported missing this morning has been found.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP thank the public for their assistance after she was located safe and well.

………………………..

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.:

A Vernon woman has been missing for more than week.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lori Ann Canniff, who was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 20.

The 55-year-old is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weights 159 pounds and has brown eyes and brown (possibly dyed blond) hair.

“Police and Canniff’s family are concerned for her well-being,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

If you have seen or heard from Canniff, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronoto Maple Leafs

READ MORE: Car cuts pole in half on Vernon road

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Previous story
Liberal promise to explore three-day polling took Elections Canada by surprise
Next story
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors’ pretrial begins on Monday

Just Posted

The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)
Vernon ringette teams first, third at year-end event in Langley

On May 6, 2017, the City of Armstrong declared a state of emergency as low lying areas experienced significant flooding due to heavy rainfall and snow melt. Temporary road closures were in effect in the downtown core and in adjacent neighbourhoods due to flooding on the roadways. (City of Armstrong photo)
Armstrong preparing for floods, fires

Lori Ann Canniff
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found

Pilots abound in the family of Vernon resident Lois Weixl. Three of her grandsons – the Shavers, top row, second from left to right – were slated to drop the ceremonial faceoff puck on Canadian Forces Appreciation Night in Toronto Sunday, March 27, prior to the NHL game between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. (Weixl Family photo)
Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs