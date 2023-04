Police are thanking the public for its assistance

Kelowna RCMP say the 14-year-old girl from West Kelowna has been found and is safe.

She was reported missing over the weekend after last having been seen going for a walk the evening of April 21 from her home in West Kelowna.

Police are thanking the public for its assistance in finding the girl.

City of West Kelownamissing personRCMP