Ashton Creek resident Lisa Ruigrok is missing. (RCMP image)

Missing woman sought

Ashton Creek resident’s disappearance concerning

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ashton Creek resident.

Lisa Ruigrok was missing as of Friday afternoon despite several leads and possible sightings that RCMP have followed up on.

“Police are very concerned for Lisa Ruigrok’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” reports Const. Kelly Brett.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 52 years old, 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Ruigrok or may know of her whereabouts, they are urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

