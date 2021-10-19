Fall in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Mixed bag of weather to hit Okanagan-Shuswap

Expect, sun, rain, flurries and temperatures in the mid-teens this week

The North Okanagan and parts of the Shuswap were met with fog Tuesday morning, while the rest of the Okanagan woke to sunshine.

Tuesday might be the only day this week to bask in the sun, due to a weather system moving into the region Wednesday afternoon.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-teens, with a chance of showers drizzling in later on Wednesday. Expect a southwest wind to pick up to 40 km/hr.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures dipping to the low teens. Overnight and into Friday, the Okanagan and Shuswap can expect the freezing levels to lower with a risk of flurries Friday morning in higher elevations.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven said motorists travelling on Highway 97C or the Coquihalla shouldn’t expect anything substantial in the way of precipitation on Friday.

However, for the weekend, there is a risk of snow forecast for mountain passes.

“Drivers should keep an eye on the forecast if they are travelling out of their communities. The local forecast could change by Friday, and it’s important to be prepared before heading out on the road,” said Erven.

In the valley, temperatures will hover in the low-teens over the weekend.

