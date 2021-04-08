#MMIWG protesters demonstrated at the Vernon courthouse April 8, 2021, ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s police assault charge going before a judge. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

#MMIWG protesters return to Vernon court ahead of Sagmoen plea

High-profile North Okanagan man charged with assaulting police officer in October

Dozens of protesters returned to the courthouse in Vernon Thursday calling for justice for lost sisters while a 107-day-old matter comes before a judge once again involving Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, a high-profile North Okanagan man.

Activists have placed photographs of missing women and posters demanding justice on the lawn of the Vernon courthouse.

Sagmoen is expected to enter a plea for an assault charge April 8 involving a peace officer stemming from an Oct. 29, 2020, incident near Falkland.

The incident coincided with a police search warrant at Sagmoen’s place of residence on his parent’s Salmon River Road property.

Earlier that month, police had visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity. At that time, RCMP released a photo of Sagmoen — who is notorious for crimes against sex trade workers — and issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

The matter has been delayed several times since Sagmoen’s first arraignment hearing date Feb. 11, 2021.

The reasons behind the delays are linked to scheduling conflicts between defence and Crown and delays in reviewing the disclosure — which allows the accused to see the case against them before making a more informed plea.

Sagmoen has a history of assault against women working in the sex industry.

He was found guilty for disguising himself and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, he was found guilty for hitting a different woman in the industry with an ATV so hard her shoes flew off in an Aug. 10, 2017, incident.

He was sentenced to five months jail time on June 19, 2020, but was again credited with time served and walked free with 36 months of probation.

His probation order bans him from drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cellphone number and leaving the province without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen is ordered to reside at his family property on Salmon River Road as per his probation and has a 10-year weapons ban.

The 10-hectare family farm became subject of an extensive police search Oct. 19, 2017, and the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found.

Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

At the time five women – Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Generaux and Nicole Bell – were missing from the North Okanagan area. 

– with Black Press files

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
CourtMMIWGRCMP

