Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)

Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)

Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

Emergency services called just after 3:30p.m. on Oct. 26

A mobile home fully caught fire in Oyama on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

Multiple fire departments in the area were called to the end of Sawmill Road just before 4p.m. on Wednesdsay afternoon to battle the blaze.

(Kimberly Bachmann/Submitted)

(Kimberly Bachmann/Submitted)

(Scott Polie/Facebook)

(Scott Polie/Facebook)

(Tina Thygusen/Facebook)

(Tina Thygusen/Facebook)

The cause is still unknown.

Breaking NewsfirefirefightersLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Indian Band Master Cpl. deployed to train Ukraine soldiers
Next story
4 RCMP cruisers, B.C. ambulance burn in what is being called a targeted attack

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Nick Reimann (right) and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus (second from right) present $5,700 toVernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation associate director, philanthropic, Cassandra Schwarz (left) and Amy Novakowski, patient care coordinator, VJH Women’s and Children’s Health Services. The money comes from the annual Cops For Kids cycling trek to help purchase new equipment. (Cops For Kids photo)
Cops For Kids benefits Vernon babies

The John Rudy Health Resource Centre helps people navigate the health care system and understand their health information at no cost. (Submitted photo)
Vernon centre promotes health literacy

Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)
Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways