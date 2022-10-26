Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

A mobile home fully caught fire in Oyama on the afternoon of Oct. 26.
Multiple fire departments in the area were called to the end of Sawmill Road just before 4p.m. on Wednesdsay afternoon to battle the blaze.
The cause is still unknown.
Emergency services called just after 3:30p.m. on Oct. 26
