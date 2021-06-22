Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic is making its Lake Country stop at Beasley Park on June 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Mobile vaccination clinic parks in Lake Country

No appointments necessary to use service June 28-29

Interior Health’s mobile clinic is rolling into Lake Country June 28 and 29 to offer up first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary and people who live and work in the Lake-Country area will be able to walk up, register and get the shot.

The mobile immunization clinic will be parked at Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road between 11 and 6 p.m.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier who have yet to receive their first dose is eligible to walk up.

Those looking to get their second dose need to book an appointment.

Those who registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system for the first dose will be notified to book an appointment for the second dose around eight weeks from the first shot.

The mobile clinic is done in partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association and is travelling through the Interior making stops in more than 40 communities along the way.

Interior Health's mobile immunization clinic is making its Lake Country stop at Beasley Park on June 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
