Monte Lake aggravated assault charge dropped

A stay of proceedings has been entered in relation to an alleged Monte Lake assault case.

Jody Archie York, 43, was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault. However, that charge was dropped in Vernon Law Courts Thursday Nov. 22.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, said a stay of proceedings was the appropriate course of action given new information received by the Crown.

According to police reports at the time of the incident, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 3900-block of Highway 97 at Monte Lake at 8 a.m. Aug. 11.

Related: Alleged Monte Lake assault leads to charge

The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, but police said that escalated to an assault involving a golf club and machete, police said.

The victim, who was in the area camping with friends, was not known to the suspect. Both men were transported to hospital for treatment with the victim sustaining a serious, though undisclosed, injury and remained in hospital.

York is reportedly a member of the Independent Soldiers.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.