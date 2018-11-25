Monte Lake aggravated assault charge dropped

Crown entered a stay of proceedings Nov. 22

A stay of proceedings has been entered in relation to an alleged Monte Lake assault case.

Jody Archie York, 43, was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault. However, that charge was dropped in Vernon Law Courts Thursday Nov. 22.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, said a stay of proceedings was the appropriate course of action given new information received by the Crown.

According to police reports at the time of the incident, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 3900-block of Highway 97 at Monte Lake at 8 a.m. Aug. 11.

Related: Alleged Monte Lake assault leads to charge

The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, but police said that escalated to an assault involving a golf club and machete, police said.

The victim, who was in the area camping with friends, was not known to the suspect. Both men were transported to hospital for treatment with the victim sustaining a serious, though undisclosed, injury and remained in hospital.

York is reportedly a member of the Independent Soldiers.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Just Posted

Shatzko named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women

Amanda Shatzko joins community of Canada’s most iconic women leaders

Monte Lake aggravated assault charge dropped

Crown entered a stay of proceedings Nov. 22

Vernon Vipers edge Trail Smoke Eaters 1-0

The game started with a bang. Well, two bangs.

SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 2,000 guests on first day of the season

The resort also opened its new Des Schumann Gondola today for excited guests

Vernon Winter Farmer’s Market kicked off Friday

The market will take place every Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Video: South Okanagan choir ready for Carnegie Hall debut

17-member choir invited to perform Joseph Martin and Mark Hayes The Winter Rose at Carnegie Hall

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Most Read