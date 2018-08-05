The Monte Lake wildfire approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Kamloops. (Facebook/BC Wildfire Service photo)

Monte Lake wildfire ‘being held’

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t expect the 60 hectare blaze to grow

A blaze burning near Monte Lake is now considered being held.

“We are not expecting it to grow outside of its current perimeter,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update. “This fire is 100 per cent guarded with 100 per cent hose lay.

Related: Monte Lake fire grows to 60 hectares

According to the service, 34 personnel are on site as of Sunday, Aug. 5 with four pieces of heavy equipment with air support available should it be required.

The wildfire, discovered Wednesday, Aug. 1, is currently mapped at 60 hectares and is burning seven kilometres south of Monte Lake. It is one of seven ‘wildfires of note’ in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Last year, the Martin Mountain wildfire, which burned in the Monte Lake area, grew to 150 hectares and destroyed a family’s home.

Related: Home lost in Monte Lake blaze

Related: Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek area restrictions issued

More information to follow as it becomes available. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crash near Cherryville puts one in hospital
Next story
UPDATE: Incident Management Team takes control of Mabel, Sugar, Proctor wildfires

Just Posted

Monte Lake wildfire ‘being held’

BC Wildfire Service doesn’t expect the 60 hectare blaze to grow

Crash near Cherryville puts one in hospital

Non life-threatening injuries sustained

Campbell River Tyees break Vernon Canadians’ hearts

Island team scores 6-3 extra-inning win in B.C. 11U AAA Baseball semifinal at Vernon

UPDATE: Incident Management Team takes control of Mabel, Sugar, Proctor wildfires

Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek area restrictions issued

Vernon Canadians advance to B.C. 11u Baseball semifinal; Vernon 13U finish B.C.’s with win

Provincial championships wrap up Sunday in Vernon and Coldstream

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Prime Minister planning picnic in Penticton

Justin Trudeau planning to visit B.C. Day celebrations in Penticton tomorrow

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Snowy Mountain wildfire holding size in southern B.C.

Calm night for major fires in the Similkameen Valley

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Oliver Mountain fire no longer a threat

Crews look for hot spots

Most Read