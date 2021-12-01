One man is thought to be behind several robberies in the Okanagan over the past month. (RCMP handout)

Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

37-year-old Vernon man facing 7 counts of robbery

The man suspected of robbing businesses across the Okanagan has been caught thanks to a joint investigation by multiple detachments.

The crime spree, which included businesses in Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, West Kelowna and Vernon, stretched over Oct. 18 to Nov. 14.

Prolific offender management teams from both Penticton and Vernon, along with West Kelowna’s general investigation section, worked together to identify and then arrest Shawn Lamouroux, a 37-year-old Vernon resident.

On Nov. 18, officers took Lamouroux into custody. The BC Prosecution Service has approved seven counts of robbery against him and Lamouroux remains in custody.

READ MORE: Gun-wielding man robs 5 Okanagan businesses within a month

“With our local detachment’s specialized sections working together on these files, a suspect was quickly identified and within days an arrest was able to be made. This is another example of the dedication our officers have in keeping our communities safe,” Penticton RCMP media relations officer Const. James Grandy said.

If you have any information about these or any other criminal offences, contact your local RCMP Detachment or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

