Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

A Catholic priest has been stabbed as he was celebrating mass this morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory.

Montreal police say a 911 call was placed at around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the landmark church, a male suspect was already detained by security guards.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital.

The suspect will be questioned by police this morning.

READ MORE: Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

The diocese of Montreal identified the injured priest as Rev. Claude Grou, the Oratory’s rector.

According to police, Grou was celebrating mass when a man suddenly approached him and attacked him with a knife.

READ MORE: Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy
Next story
FMX World Tour comes to Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon growth looking solid

City comes off impressive year for buidling permits, both residential and commercial

Vernon roads close for Utility Rehabilitation Project

Road closures begin Monday, March 25 and will continue until Friday, June 28.

United Way executive director from Vernon heads into retirement

Linda Yule saying goodbye after 25 years with North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap organization

FMX World Tour comes to Vernon

Tickets go on sale Monday March 25 at 9 a.m.

Call out for Tim Hortons North Okanagan athletic award winners

Nominations sought for North Okanagan athlete, team and leadership awards

Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

Put these great live shows on your radar

Cheetahs will not prosper in Creston: Permit rejected for two big cats

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Rat problem arises in the Shuswap

Traps repeatedly selling out as Chase residents deal with unwelcome rodents

GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

The company says it will spend $300 million at its plant in Orion Township

Explore the sunken treasures of the Shuswap

Divers explore historic boats and a Ford Model T that broke through lake ice while on a delivery

Trucker who caused Broncos crash likely to be deported: lawyer

The Crown has asked that Sidhu serve 10 years in prison

World Water Day: Special challenge issued to youth to be climate conscious

Friday, March 22, the Okanagan Basin Water Board is issuing a special challenge

China chemical plant blast kills 47, injures hundreds more

This is one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years

Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

The incident happened Friday morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory

Most Read