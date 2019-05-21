More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

Construction of KinderHeart Montessori underway in West Kelowna, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

A new child care facility is expected to open in West Kelowna this fall.

KinderHeart Montessori will offer 76 new child care spaces, 24 for infants, 32 for children aged three to kindergarten and 20 for preschoolers.

The construction of the facility in Lakeview Heights comes after the province invested $250,000 through its ‘Childcare B.C. New Spaces Fund.’

“We’re targeting the whole province for childcare spaces. We recognize the need for childcare right across B.C., families are desperate for childcare. Since we started this initiative, we’ve invested over $200-million dollars back into the pocket of parents,” said the Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy.

Since the two KinderHeart locations in Pitt Meadows have thrived in the community, head of the school, Saskia Nicholls said she wants to continue opening early development education centres across B.C.

“I’ve signed a lease in Vernon with Highlands of East Hill, that development is going to be 2100 square feet in a residential area,” said Nicholls.

She expects the spaces will fill up fast in both locations, which is why she hasn’t done any advertising until construction is complete.

“It’s really important to have more childcare for the health of our community, not only is there more childcare spaces, which there is a great need of in West Kelowna and it really allows people to know there is addition good quality childcare available,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

KinderHeart Montessori is expected to be open in September.

