More COVID-19 exposures confirmed at North Okanagan schools

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)

COVID-19 exposures have been confirmed at multiple North Okanagan schools.

According to the BC CDC public exposure webpage, Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School had a potential exposure on March 5.

Meanwhile, Interior Health confirmed at least one case of the virus at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary, with potential exposure dates listed as March 3 to 5.

When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, Interior Health will work to determine close contacts, and will contact parents or guardians of students who are considered to be at risk.

Students or staff considered to be at risk will be advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

It’s the second exposure to be confirmed at Kidston, which had its first in mid-February. M.V. Beattie has had three exposures to date, with the previous two reported in mid-January.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

READ MORE: WHO grants emergency use of J&J vaccine to assist in global vaccine efforts

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusSchools