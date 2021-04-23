Skaha Lake Middle School. (File photo)

Skaha Lake Middle School. (File photo)

More COVID exposures at Penticton middle school

This is the second recent exposure at Skaha Lake Middle school

Another COVID-19 exposure at Skaha Lake Middle School has been added to the growing list of exposures at Okanagan schools. This is the second exposure listed at Skaha Lake Middle School in recent weeks.

The new potential exposure dates are April 12 and 13, according to Interior Health. There was also a previous exposure at the school April 7 and 8.

The exposures are some of the most recent to be added to the growing list of COVID-19 exposures at Okanagan schools.

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 6 Central Okanagan Schools


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in test sample of Penticton street drugs
Next story
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

Just Posted

Davison Orchards is ready to open its doors to guests Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. (Contributed)
Popular Vernon farm set to open for season

Davison Orchards ready to welcome back guests

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Hedge fire snuffed by Vernon man with garden hose

Fire crews were called out to 25th Avenue around 41st Street

Bob Dhillon, CEO of Mainstreet Equity, is in the process of purchasing a multi-unit rental property in Vernon to upgrade and create improved homes for area renters. The company owns 352 properties in 15 cities across western Canada but this is the first in the North Okanagan. (Mainstreet Equity photo)
Major investor picks up Penticton, Vernon rental housing

Bob Dhillon recently flew his private jet to the Okanagan to look at inventory

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort

Ten residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus and one person has died

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes is reminding off-road vehicle riders to renew their permits. (Spotlight file photo)
Police urge off-road vehicle riders in Tulameen to renew permits before the end of April

About 400 permits, which are free, need to be renewed

Skaha Lake Middle School. (File photo)
More COVID exposures at Penticton middle school

This is the second recent exposure at Skaha Lake Middle school

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Most Read