More detours coming to Vernon roads next week

City crews will be working on several underground utilities projects starting Monday

A Nov. 6 road closure on 28th Avenue (west of 43rd Street) is one of several to take place in Vernon next week. (Contributed)

A handful of traffic detours will be cropping up in Vernon next week.

Weather permitting, city crews will be working on underground utilities projects that will result in detours and temporary road closures.

Work will take place on portions of the following roads:

31st Street (between 43rd Avenue and 49th Avenue)

25th Street (between 25th Avenue and 30th Avenue)

33rd Street (between 42nd Avenue and 43rd Avenue)

28th Avenue (west of 43rd Street)

Crews will be flushing and conducting CCTV work on a sanitary sewer main on 31st Street from Nov. 2-6 between 4 and 7:30 a.m.

Underground utilities will then be installed on 25th Street on Nov. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Street closures will be in effect but the area will remain open to local traffic. The same work will take place on 33rd Street Nov. 3-5 and on 28th Avenue Nov. 6.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the areas where work is taking place,” the city said in a press release.

