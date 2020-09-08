More disruptions on busy Vernon road

Work will disrupt traffic on Silver Star Road Wednesday, Sept. 9. (City of Vernon map)

Motorists are advised there will be single-lane alternating traffic along a portion of Silver Star Road Wednesday, Sept. 9 while crews install a new sanitary utility service.

The work will be done in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road, and will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please note, this timeline is subject to change.

Some delays should be expected; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding while the work is completed,” the city said.

READ MORE: Second section of major Vernon road closed for a month

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation