Over 100 properties are under an evacuation order due to the Young Lake wildfire. (Submitted photo)

More evacuation orders due to Young Lake wildfire

There are 103 properties under the order, released July 21.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for properties in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) due to the Young Lake wildfire, which is estimated to be over 2,500 hectares in size. The notice was posted on the TNRD website at 6:15 p.m, Wednesday, July 21.

The order is in effect for 103 properties in the vicinity of Young Lake from 8852-8920 Cleveland Road, 8928-9252 Eagan Crescent, 6385-9550 Eagan Lake Rd, 1885-5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake Forest Service Road, 7181-7480 North Bonaparte Rd, 2996-3185 Reed Rd, 8233 Sharpe Lake Access No 1 Rd, 1780-2265 Sharpe Lake Rd and from 1820-1885 Taylor Rd. Other properties part of the order can be viewed here.

The TNRD is asking those in the described areas to leave the properties immediately.

There is a critical shortage of commercial lodging available in Kamloops and throughout the region and evacuees are asked to make arrangements to stay with friends or family. Emergency Support Services will be given only to those whose primary residence is under the evacuation order. If ESS is required, evacuees are to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Vernon ranch helping wildfire evacuees and animals

Just Posted

Crews battle the White Rock Lake fire, which has some Westwold residents under evacuation order and even more on alert. (Brent Robertson photo)
Vernon ranch helping wildfire evacuees and animals

The 2,300 hectare Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville, which has residents on evacuation alert, can be seen from Highway 6, which is closed to the public, along with the Needles Ferry. (Shelly Davies photo)
Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

The Bunting Road fire burning near a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation order. (Randy Smith photo)
3,000-hectare wildfire closes Mabel Lake service road

Work delays have stalled planned traffic closures this week on the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby. The Ministry of Transportation has said closures will now start Friday, July 23, at the earliest. When closed, the bridge will be down from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week but traffic will be allowed through at the top of each hour. (Morning Star file photo)
Work delays on bridge east of Enderby stall planned traffic closures