More flights cancelled or delayed at Kelowna International Airport due to weather

A number of flights arriving to and departing from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have been delayed or cancelled on Tuesday (Aug. 17) due to weather conditions from the previous night.

According to Environment Canada, light rain began to fall in Kelowna Monday evening, which was followed by mist that persisted all night and continued into Tuesday.

If you are flying out of #YLW this morning, check flight status with your airline. Some departing flights cancelled as a result of weather conditions last night. — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) August 17, 2021

As a result, five departing flights between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday were or have been cancelled, while one was delayed. A flight to Toronto later this afternoon has been cancelled.

Three arriving flights between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. are early or have been delayed. A flight from Toronto scheduled to land at 1:47 p.m. has been cancelled.

Flights in and out of YLW have been impacted by weather and wildfires for several days.

To check the status of your flight, visit the YLW website.

