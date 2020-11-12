The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)

The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)

More height requested for Lake Country condo

Developer requests six-storeys instead of four for Benchland Drive project

A six-storey condo may be coming to Lake Country’s Benchland Drive, if council first approves the requested height variance.

The site at 9652 Benchland Drive is zoned for four storeys, but a taller building would minimize the building envelope, the application reads.

MacDonald Lakeshore Properties’ request, if approved, would allow for the creation of more public spaces at the edges of the structure while preserving viewscapes.

Alternatively, if council denies the request, the project at 9652 Benchland Drive would have to use the whole site at four storeys.

“This could have a larger impact on the surrounding land uses and would not allow for viewscapes to be maintained through the site in the same way as currently proposed,” the report reads.

Due to the Lake Country Fire Department’s “currently limited capability,” if approved, the developer would face additional fees equivalent to $22 per square metre for the top three floors. The developer would also be required to provide room for equipment storage on-site for firefighters.

If this requirement can’t be met, the developer would have to pay a cash-in-lieu payment equivalent estimated around $23,000 to the District of Lake Country.

Council will discuss the request during its Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting.

READ MORE: Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

READ MORE: Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero
Next story
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

Just Posted

The H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers are out seven nights a week lending supplies and support to sex trade workers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Small upgrade makes big difference for Kelowna outreach service

A Penticton not-for-profit donated a new phone to Kelowna’s H.O.P.E. Outreach

The Falkland and District Community Association is raffling off a 2020 Kioti Mechron 2200 on Feb. 14, 2021, to raise funds to cover costs typically covered by the annual banquet and Falkland Stampede cancelled due to COVID-19. (Contributed)
Falkland association hosts virtual raffle in lieu of COVID cancelled Stampede

Falkland and District Community Association to raffle off side-by-side on Valentine’s Day

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)
More height requested for Lake Country condo

Developer requests six-storeys instead of four for Benchland Drive project

(Black Press Media file)
Missing Vernon woman found safe

39-year-old woman reported missing Nov. 10 has been located

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Pearson. Please do not approach Adam Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. (Contributed)
RCMP search for Alberta murder suspect with ties to Kelowna

Adam Pearson has been charged with the first-degree-murder of Cody Michaloski

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

(File)
Another Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Five Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

Most Read