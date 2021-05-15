(Bob Fleming photo) The Regional District of North Okanagan is in talks with Electoral Area B and C neighbourhoods regarding the potential to extend a future community sewer system to include their properties. (Bob Fleming photo)

More neighbourhoods could be added to new North Okanagan sewer system

Switches from septic to sewer would likely increase development, housing density, the RDNO says

With a substantial community sewer project in the works in the North Okanagan, the regional district sees an opportunity to extend the sewer service to more neighbourhoods in the area.

But first, the RDNO is asking those Area B and C neighbourhoods what they would prefer.

The North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project was launched in 2015 to address concerns over the environmental degradation of Swan Lake, among other goals. The project will service lands along the Highway 97/Pleasant Valley Road corridor, but residential neighbourhoods east of Pleasant Valley Road and north of Silver Star Road now have the chance to be considered for a sewer extension.

“The community sewer allows the service area to explore new development and economic growth that is not possible when reliant on septic systems,” said Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming.

“The first group of properties passed a petition and will be the first phase to connect when the facility is built. The next step is to see whether nearby neighbourhoods would like to connect and if they’d like to see a change in housing density as a result.”

Growth is a challenge for areas with septic tanks, and the RDNO anticipates there will be interest in new development once the sewer connection is in place, adding density in the areas that choose to connect.

Because of this expected interest, the RDNO is in talks with neighbourhoods to see whether they are interested in joining, and if so, what type of development and density (if any) is preferable.

There are multiple ways submit feedback; Area C Director Amanda Shatzko encouraged affected residents to join one of four online information meetings coming up in June.

“It’s important that we get a clear picture of what each unique neighbourhood would like, so please take a few moments to fill out the survey or contact the RDNO,” Shatzko said.

Residents living in one of the nodes labelled on the map on the RDNO’s website can share feedback by filling out the survey by June 15, emailing infillplan@rdno.ca, calling the district at 250-550-3737 or by attending one of the four Zoom sessions listed below:

Tuesday, June 1, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m.

The meeting ID for all of the sessions is 350 682 5714. Residents can also access the Zoom sessions by clicking the links at the time of the event.

