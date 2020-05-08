Schools have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

School District #83 will be asking parents if they want more direct instruction for students

More students in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District may be back in classrooms before the end of May.

The Wednesday, May 6 announcement by B.C. Premier John Horgan, regarding an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, included mention of a possible increase in “direct learning opportunities.”

In a subsequent notice to parents, Superintendent Peter Jory explains what that would involve in School District #83. He explained school districts have been asked by Education Minister Rob Fleming to be ready to “dial up or dial down” direct learning in schools based on the following stages:

• Stage 5 – In-class instruction suspended or all grades and students. Remote and online learning for all students. (As experienced immediately after spring break);

• Stage 4 – In-class learning available for children of essential service workers and some vulnerable students. Remote and online learning continue for most students. (Currently happening);

• Stage 3 – In-class learning for K-5 students on a part-time basis. Some access to in-class learning for Grades 6 to 12 on a part-time basis, with Grade 12 students being a priority. Remote and online learning will continue to be available for remaining students;

• Stage 2 – In-class learning for all students in elementary school (K to 7) on part-time or full-time basis. In-class learning for secondary students (Grades 8 to 12) on a part-time basis. Remote and online learning continues to be available for secondary students, and;

• Stage 1 – Return to full in-class instruction as in normal circumstances, with additional safety measures in place as necessary.

Jory explained the minister has asked the school district to prepare to move to stage 3 within the next few weeks, adding parents may choose to keep students at home if they do not feel safe.

Read more: Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Read more: Mirella Project: Salmon Arm group stays enthusiastic, full of hope for future

“Over the next two weeks we will be asking parents and guardians to indicate their interest in accessing more direct support and instruction,” said Jory. “Parent and guardian responses will help staff create plans for potential next steps, and to organize our teachers and CEAs for the possibility of Level 3 learning commencing as early as May 25th.”

Jory said the school district will continue working closely with the ministry to work out details around safety, transportation, and other matters, details of which we will be communicated to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon ArmSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled
Next story
CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

Just Posted

‘Stay strong’: Vernon mayor pens Mother’s Day message amid pandemic

Mayor Victor Cumming says Mother’s Day connections can still be made in the middle of a pandemic

More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

School District #83 will be asking parents if they want more direct instruction for students

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Planned road work alters Vernon traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect next week on portions of Silver Star and Okanagan Landing roads

Vernon businesses in limbo over reopening plans

Some jumping into opening while guidelines grey for others

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted in Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP warn of text-based scam fraudulently claiming to be CERB

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

EDITORIAL: Restrictions continue

COVID-19 directives will not be lifted all at once

Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Unemployment rate jumps over two points to 8.1 per cent, highest since May 2016

Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Pandemic prompts decision to shelf annual Shuswap community festivities

Most Read