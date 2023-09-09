More public input sought for Vernon Active Living Centre

More public input is being sought by the City of Vernon on the Active Living Centre that will be built on 43rd Avenue on the old Kin Race Track site. A pair of open houses to discuss the project will be held later in September. (City of Vernon photo)

The public is being asked again to engage with the City of Vernon in the next planning steps for the Active Living Centre (ALC) at Kin Race Track Park.

The city is looking for public input at a pair of September open houses to help inform the design of the project. The conceptual design for the ALC was based on extensive public consultation during the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan, and the ALC feasibility study.

“City council is committed to keeping citizens of Vernon involved in this project, which is being developed to serve the current and future needs of a continually growing and dynamic community,” said project program manager Doug Ross. “That’s why the city is getting ready to host two open houses at the end of this month, to discuss expectations and solicit feedback from the public.”

The open houses will be hosted by project team members, including Group2 Architecture, Clark Builders, Master Pools Inc., and the City of Vernon. These team members will be on hand to listen, answer questions, and discuss the ALC project.

The two sessions will take place at the Lakers Clubhouse (7000 Cummins Road):

• Monday, Sept. 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Sept. 26, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the open houses, interested parties and user groups will also be invited to attend group sessions during the day on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Any interested parties are encouraged to contact Ross at doug@vernonalc.ca if they would like to be included in a group session.

“Although this is the first post-referendum engagement with the public, it won’t be the last,” said Ross. “If people are unable to attend any of these sessions, there will be other opportunities to provide input on the project in the future.”

For those residents, groups or business owners who are interested in the project but are unable to attend an open house, please visit www.vernonalc.ca to learn more and stay up-to-date on project progress.

ALC planning process update

The ALC project is currently in the pre-validation planning phase, during which time the project team is being formed (including Group2 Architecture, Clark Builders, and Master Pools Inc., among others) and the team is conducting research, seeking additional public input, and gathering information from other communities throughout B.C. and Alberta that have similar types of indoor recreation facilities.

The Active Living Centre is a multi-purpose indoor recreation facility that includes: a new aquatic centre that features a 50m pool with double bulkheads, a leisure pool, hot tubs, a sauna and steam room; a fitness centre; a double gymnasium with multiple sport courts; a 150m synthetic walking/running track; and dedicated multi-purpose activity and program spaces.

The facility will be built at 3501-43rd Avenue (former Kin Race Track), west of Kal Tire Place. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and the facility is anticipated to be open in fall 2026.

