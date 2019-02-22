More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

The B.C. government says 10 ferry routes along the coast will get more sailings, as the province moves to restore cuts made in 2014.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of Transportation releases a review on BC Ferries operations by special advisor Blair Redlin.

The report includes the restoration request made by the BC Ferry Advisory Committee. The ministry said in a news release Friday the sailings will be added as early as spring and through the year.

A total of 2,700 round-trip sailings will be added to: Crofton-Vesuvius, Earls Cove-Saltery Bay, Horseshoe Bay-Bowen Island, Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert, Powell River-Texada Island, Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island, Campbell River-Quadra Island, Quadra Island-Cortes Island, Skidegate-Alliford Bay.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said this is step two in her efforts to better services for affordable ferry services in smaller coastal communities.

In April 2018, the NDP government reduced fares on smaller and northern routes by 15 per cent, froze fares on other major routes and reinstated the Monday-to-Friday, 100-per-cent discount for seniors.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
