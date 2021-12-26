(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

More Salmonella illness cases in Western Canada linked to frozen kernel corn brand

People have reported getting ill in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario

The Public Health Agency of Canada says its investigation into a salmonella outbreak in Western Canada has determined that 84 people have become ill this fall from the bacteria.

The agency says on its website that the outbreak is linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn.

People have reported getting ill in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

The agency says the illnesses reported in Ontario were related to travel to Alberta and British Columbia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued food recall warnings for Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn and for Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn.

The health agency says people should not eat, use, sell, or serve any of these recalled products.

“The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported,” the agency says on its website.

“Do not eat, use, sell, or serve recalled Alasko brand or Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn. This advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and long-term care homes, across Canada.

Of the people who have become, 36 are in British Columbia, 30 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, 12 in Manitoba, and two in Ontario.

The agency says four people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food

Previous story
Holiday spirit shines through as COVID dashes plans for gatherings and celebrations
Next story
Flood disaster takes bite out of B.C. economy, sends infrastructure wake-up call

Just Posted

Heather Ann Harris, 33, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Dec. 23, and RCMP are concerned for her well-being. (Contributed)
RCMP seek help on missing Vernon woman

It will be a chilly end to 2021, according to the gang at Environment Canada. (Photo submitted)
Cold end to 2021 in southern Interior

Andrew MacLeod (front, left) of The Co-Operators Solve Insurance Inc. and TJ Dumonceaux from TJ & Steph Real Estate Group, donate $15,000 to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, a way of saying thank you as the pair were rescued by a search and rescue crew while snowmobiling three years ago. Accepting the cheques are COSAR’s training director John Paterson (back from left), president Brad Trites and snowmobile team lead Amos Rossworm. (COSAR photo)
Donation, rescue make for lively week before Christmas for COSAR

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. Upwards of 15 birds at a time have been counted perched on and eating from the tree, see additional photo on page A10. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)
Merry Christmas to all