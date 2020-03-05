More snow coming to SilverStar

Winter’s not over yet, but warmer weather has shut down one run until conditions improve

Nineteen centimetres was reported Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, to have fallen on the slopes of SilverStar over night. (SilverStar Facebook)

Winter’s not over yet up at SilverStar Mountain Resort. In fact, more snow is expected over night Thursday under a southwesterly flow.

More snow is expected over the first part of the weekend, as well.

But, due to the warming weather experienced over the past few days, Alder Point is currently closed.

The ski resort said this run will be reassessed on a day-to-day basis and will reopen when conditions improve.

“Please refer to the groom board for daily status updates and respect all mountain signage,” the resort said in its daily snow report.

The snow base is currently reported as a cumulative 540 centimetres; 232 cm at the summit and 181 cm in the village.

skiing