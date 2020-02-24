Web cam footage from atop the Powder Gulch lift on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

More snow for SilverStar

Pow days a plenty at Vernon’s own ski resort

More flurries are coming to SilverStar Mountain Resort’s winter playground Monday and Tuesday before entering a drier stretch midweek.

Fourteen centimetres have already fallen over the past 24 hours boosting the cumulative snow base to a whopping 525 cm.

The alpine snow base is around 243 cm, while the village sits around 176 cm.

Yesterday, the resort saw five centimetres of the white stuff fall in just three short hours.

All 131 of 132 alpine runs are scheduled to be open today and hours have been extended until 5 p.m. (last ride 3:45 p.m.) for Summit Express Gondola, Comet Express, Silver Woods and Silver Queen.

Communications and sponsorship manager Chantelle Deacon said 2020’s snow base and 2018’s buries any snow base SilverStar has had in the past decade by more than 40 cm.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Just Posted

More snow for SilverStar

Pow days a plenty at Vernon’s own ski resort

Partnership aims to reduce risk of abuse for Armstrong city staff

Team up with Municipal Insurance Association to create plan to protect local government workers

Vernon Vipers getting Wild for opening round

Snakes will take on Wenatchee with the Wild holding home-ice advantage in Round 1

Making Bombs for Hitler at Vernon museum

Published author known for Second World War books for kids to read at museum

First win for longtime New Westminster skip

Donna Mychaluk wins BC Senior Women’s Curling crown after five runner-up finishes

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Monday, February 24, 2020

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Junior B hockey teams begin best of seven series on Feb. 28 in Princeton

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman while partying in Revelstoke

The man must now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Most Read