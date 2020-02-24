More snow for SilverStar

Web cam footage from atop the Powder Gulch lift on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

More flurries are coming to SilverStar Mountain Resort’s winter playground Monday and Tuesday before entering a drier stretch midweek.

Fourteen centimetres have already fallen over the past 24 hours boosting the cumulative snow base to a whopping 525 cm.

The alpine snow base is around 243 cm, while the village sits around 176 cm.

Yesterday, the resort saw five centimetres of the white stuff fall in just three short hours.

All 131 of 132 alpine runs are scheduled to be open today and hours have been extended until 5 p.m. (last ride 3:45 p.m.) for Summit Express Gondola, Comet Express, Silver Woods and Silver Queen.

Communications and sponsorship manager Chantelle Deacon said 2020’s snow base and 2018’s buries any snow base SilverStar has had in the past decade by more than 40 cm.

