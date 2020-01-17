More snow in forecast for Vernon

Regional District of North Okanagan reminds residents to stay safe during winter storms

Vernon has had its fair share of snow already, but its not out of the woods yet.

Environment Canada is calling for 2-4 centimetres of snow later tonight, beginning after midnight, and it’s expected to continue through early Saturday afternoon. The mercury is expected to fall to around -12 Celsius Friday night.

Five centimetres of the white stuff is expected on Saturday with a wind chill that feels like -17 C. That’s expected to warm to around -12 C by afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and that threat lingers through until mid-week next week.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has compiled some safety tips for residents to better prepare for winter storms.

The RDNO reminds residents to have handy a preparedness kit that contains extra water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, wind-up radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit, cash, necessary medications and health-related items and your family’s emergency plan. More details on what kits should contain can be found at Canada.ca.

The district also said it’s important to know what to do in case the power goes out, and how to shovel snow like a pro.

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety said loading a shovel (weighing over one kilogram) with five kgs of snow every five seconds — which is the average — a snow shoveller will move over 70 kgs in just one minute.

After 15 minutes of work, that’s around 1,000 kgs of snow.

“This effort is hard on the heart and back,” CCOHS said. “Use of a snow blower may be another option, but these machines require some effort as well.”

CCOHS recommends checking with a doctor, as with any exercise, to deem if you are physically fit. Other options would be hiring a neighbour or contractor to do the snow removal on your behalf. Doing it yourself? Warm-ups, flexing and stretching exercises will help loosen up the muscles to prepare for the work ahead, the organization said.

Be sure proper winter-weather attire is being worn while out in the elements. Several layers of warm, lightweight clothing is best as once sweat begins to pour, layers can be removed or added as needed.

For up to date information on the weather and road conditions, visit Environment Canada and DriveBC.

READ MORE: Ditched vehicle off highway sends Vernon crews on multiple calls

READ MORE: Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal
Next story
B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Just Posted

Several deer spotted in Vernon’s BX

One resident spotted a herd of seven in her neighbourhood

More snow in forecast for Vernon

Regional District of North Okanagan reminds residents to stay safe during winter storms

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

Ditched vehicle off highway sends Vernon crews on multiple calls

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has had repeated calls about the vehicle between Vernon and Kelowna

Kal Rotary Club donates funds to fix up aging Vernon nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre receives $45,000 for renovations from Kal Rotary Dream Auction

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Ethical errors proving costly for baseball

Paltry punishment, gag orders opposite of what’s needed; house cleaning, real justice in order

Most Read