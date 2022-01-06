Snowfall warning continues across the region. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)

More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snowfall warning continues across the region

More snow is forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Nicola, South Thompson and Similkameen, as a snowfall warning continues.

After between 15 and 20 cm of snow fell across the Interior, Environment Canada is expecting up to 5 cm more of the white stuff for Thursday.

This snowfall is brought on by an intense Pacific frontal system is moving through the region.

The heavy snow will taper off in the morning and turn to flurries, before redeveloping later in the day.

For the North Okanagan and Shuswap, 15 to 20 cm of snow is anticipated for late Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Temperatures across the region will range from -7 to -10 C.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snowfall warning continues across the region. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
