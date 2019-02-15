More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

Snow continues to fall around the Okanagan and Shuswap with Environment Canada calling for between 5 and 10 cm in some areas before Saturday morning.

In the Shuswap, residents can expect snow on and off throughout the day with a high of -2 C and wind gusting to 15 km an hour.

Flurries will continue on Saturday, with an expected wind chill of – 7 C.

In the North and Central Okanagan, up to 5 cm of snow is expected during the day on Friday while 2 to 4 cm of the white stuff is anticipated over night.

Temperatures will sit about – 2 C but feel like – 8 C with the wind chill.

For Saturday expect flurries in the morning with wind picking up in the afternoon and temperatures about – 9 C.

The South Okanagan, could see between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday and temperatures hovering around 0 C.

Saturday will be windy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of – 1 C.

Mountain passes such as the Coquihalla and Highway 97 C will also see up to 5 cm of snow and possible wind gusts of 20 km an hour.

