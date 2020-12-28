More snow to come at Big White

Snow is expected all over the Okanagan today, including Big White

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

Monday (Dec. 28) will be a snowy day around the Okanagan, so expect more of the white stuff to come down at Big White.

In the last week alone, the ski resort received 42 centimetres of snow, with about three more forecasted throughout the day. The alpine snow base is at 142 centimetres.

Skies are overcast up at Big White with a low of -8 C and a high of -3 C. Expect light flurries until the early afternoon, as well as light ridge winds.

Currently, there are 12 lifts and 107 runs open.

To see the conditions at the resort, you can check the webcams here.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

