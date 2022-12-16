Julie and her mother leaving the church with bags of gifts and necessities for her family (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

More than 100 happy children on Christmas thanks to Kelowna charity for Ukrainian refugees

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organized presents for more than 49 families and 109 children

Displaced Ukrainian parents gathered in a church basement in Kelowna to collect Christmas presents for their children.

Kelowna Stands with Ukrainian held a gift-giving event at the Orthodox Church on Barlee Road, for families who fled the war in Ukraine.

The charity organized presents for more than 49 families and 109 children.

One family, who lost their father to the war in March, travelled from Merritt to Kelowna, just to attend the Christmas event.

Julie, the mother of the family, is a Ukrainian refugee who fled to Canada with her three children and dog in September.

She said that they were only able to bring three suitcases and left everything else behind.

Julie said that she is very grateful to Kelowna Stands with Ukraine for helping her collect household necessities as well as gifts to help her family have a happy holiday.

Harmony Honda donated $500 to the charity, which was used to buy extra gifts. It is thanks to the donation that no one was turned away today, said Kathleen Fieseler, one of the organizers of the event.

Multiple families who had not registered showed up at the church hoping to receive something for the holidays and all were able to leave with presents.

On Jan. 7, Kelowna Stands will be hosting a Ukrainian Christmas event and is accepting donations of toys and money.

The group also runs a free store where families can shop for household items and kitchen necessities.

Fieseler said that Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is always looking for more donations to help families in need.

To donate contact Ukraine Stands with Kelowna at (236)471-9922 or ukrainekelowna@gmail.com.

