More than 1,000 homes without power in Kelowna

FortisBC estimates that power will be restored at 10 a.m.

A power outage on Thursday (Aug. 26) in the Lakeshore Road area is affecting 949 FortisBC customers.

The affected area stretches from Lake Avenue down Pandosy Street to Cedar Avenue and K.L.O. Road.

The cause of the outage is not yet known. FortisBC estimates that power will be restored at 10 a.m.

Another nearly 100 homes are in the dark in Rutland, south of Highway 33 to the east of Hollywood Road S.

Power should be back for that area by 12:30 p.m.

More to come.

