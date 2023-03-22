An online petition opposing new rules at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery has garnered more than 1,300 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon, March 22, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

More than 1,000 sign petition opposing new rules at Vernon cemetery

More than 1,300 people have signed the online petition as of Wednesday afternoon

A decision to restrict the types of items that can be placed on gravesites in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon has been met with some push-back from residents.

From March 15 to Oct. 15, only fresh-cut flowers are now allowed to be placed on plots. Between Oct. 16 and March 14, potted plants, wreaths, artificial flowers and seasonal floral tributes can be placed on plots. Trinkets such as ceramics, frames, photographs, glass, boxes, toys, baskets or stands are not permitted on plots year-round.

The city’s rationale for the rule changes has to do with safety for the maintenance staff, while critics say the rules constrain the ways people can grieve.

An online petition opposing the city’s changes to the cemetery bylaw has gained traction, garnering more than 1,300 signatures.

The petition was started by Vernon resident Joseph Langlois, who says the cemetery bylaw change “was not thought out properly.”

“This was never brought to the community in any type of forum before the bylaw was drafted in 2019,” Langlois said.

“There has been neither a public consultation, referendum or any public input from any source to comment on this bylaw.”

In a February press release, the city said the cemetery rule changes align with those of many cemeteries across Canada and take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations and environmental impacts.

“The City of Vernon understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process,” the press release states.

Martin vanEssen, who signed the petition, wrote that he maintained a cemetery for 20 years.

“Never did once get upset because someone left a trinket or a bouquet of flowers on a grave site,” vanEssen wrote.

“Without beautiful silk flowers we will have the ugliest cemetery around,” said petition signee Rosemary Janicki. “Instead of discouraging the silk arrangements, the city should be encouraging it.”

READ MORE: Vernon residents vexed by new cemetery rules

READ MORE: Bereaved mother to offer hope to parents like her with Vernon presentation

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
